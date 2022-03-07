RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Monday of scammers calling doctor’s offices using deputies’ names and badge numbers to gain access to doctors’ cell phone information.

The scammers, who are calling from 804-220-5596, claim that a doctor in the office failed to appear in court after being randomly subpoenaed by a judge to be an expert witness, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The scammers claim that a judge has issued a federal bench warrant and the doctor needs to pay $1,000 for each charge. They ask the doctor to meet them near the jail with money to avoid arrest and for the doctor’s cell phone number to help track them during this time.

Judges do not randomly select expert witnesses, the Richmond sheriff’s office would never call someone to retrieve money from them and would not tell a person that they need to track them or their phone for any reason, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.