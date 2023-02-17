RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three groups of Richmond city employees filed for union elections Thursday, a needed step in their push to be represented in labor negotiations for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

City library and Department of Public Works employees announced the move outside Richmond City Hall alongside two city councilmembers, public sector workers, labor union representatives and more.

Linda Brown, a Richmond Public Library and city employee for 38 years, called it a “historic day” for the city’s workforce that she said has been underappreciated because the vital work and services it provides are “largely invisible.”

“We make sure libraries and community centers are accessible to the public,” Brown said on the steps of Richmond City Hall. “We work with community members in need of housing, social service, we work within the justice system to ensure supported integration in our communities.”

Richmond city employees announced they were filing for union elections outside City Hall alongside two city council members, public sector workers, labor union representatives and more on Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 giving localities the authority to allow its public sector workers to engage in collective bargaining — lifting the state’s longstanding ban that still exists for state employees.

Last July, Richmond inched closer to having a unionized workforce after the city council voted to allow most city employees, including police, firefighters, emergency workers and municipal labor and trade employees, to unionize.

The vote came after months of public hearings and meetings between city leaders, council members, workers, labor organizers and others. The ordinance passed by the council covers bargaining units for employees in five groups: police, fire and emergency services, labor and trades, professional, administrative and technical.

Administrative and technical city employees, including library workers like Brown, and professional workers filed for union elections to join Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 512 Virginia. Workers from the labor and trades unit filed with Teamsters Local 322.

City workers from the labor and trades unit filed with Teamsters Local 322 on Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

The move puts these units with police and fire and emergency services personnel, whose groups have already filed paperwork for union elections.

“Fundamentally, workers want dignity and respect,” David Broder, SEIU Virginia 512 president, told 8News Thursday. “And they want to be able to live in the city where they work and raise their family to have an even better life.”

Employees will vote on whether to allow these unions to represent them during labor negotiations only if at least 30% of workers in a particular group back holding elections.

The city’s newly hired labor relations administrator, Kevin D. Greenberg, will review the petitions from each unit to determine whether the 30% threshold was met. Greenberg will set union election rules for the units with certified petitions and a unit will join a union only if a majority of its employees vote to do so.

City employees and labor union representatives hold up a “Richmond is for Unions” sign outside Richmond City Hall on Feb. 16, 2023. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

If a unit votes to join a union, they will work together on labor negotiations over pay, time off, insurance and other terms of employment.

“They also care deeply about the services they provide. They want their jobs to be funded and resourced. They want to deliver quality care,” Broder said of city workers. “They want to make sure that there’s staffing levels that will allow working families in the city to get the services they rely on, whether that is mental health or transportation or library services.”

In 2021, the Richmond School Board voted to make the district’s teachers the first in the state to gain collective bargaining rights to negotiate their contracts.

According to an analysis of Gallup’s 2021-2022 Work and Education surveys, 37% of government workers and 7% of private sector employees belong to a union.