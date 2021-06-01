Richmond Coalition of Police to post billboard lamenting pay, staffing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Coalition Of Police plans to post a billboard Wednesday complaining of pay, low staff and claims the city’s safety is “in a crisis.”

Brendan Leavy, RCOP president, said “the city has failed to address public safety compensation while the surrounding localities take care of their employees.”

Leavy said the billboard will be posted near the Boulevard exit from I-95S and I-64W.

Henrico and Chesterfield County recently voted for pay increases for police officials.

City council did not adopt the RCOP’s proposed pay structure during the budget process, which proposed restructuring the 25-year pay plan to 20 years.

82 police officers have separated from the Richmond Police Department between April 2020 and the same time this year, according to a spokesperson.

51 officers resigned during that time–a year full of sustained pressure on the department in the wake of protest and riot after the death of George Floyd.

Leavy said this would allow for increased pay in a shorter amount of time, and would provide competitive with other local police departments’ pay.

Mayor Levar Stoney questioned RCOP’s decision to post the billboard, saying “tactics like this, it’s just kind of bush league.”

Stoney said restructuring the pay plan, as proposed with a $4.4 million price tag, could not be accommodated during the 2021-2022 budget process.

“For this organization [RCOP] to spring a new pay plan during a pandemic, when the city is in a financial crisis doesn’t make a lot of sense. They could have been a little more strategic in their timing, we could have talked about this two years ago, it was never brought up,” Stoney said, adding that the FY budget included a two-step increase, though not what RCOP proposed.

The Richmond Police Department did not respond in time for this story’s publication.