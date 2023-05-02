RVA Diamond Partners’ illustration of the redevelopment (Courtesy of the City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following a committe meeting on Monday, the Diamond District Redevelopment Project is closer than ever to beginning.

The Richmond Organizational Development Standing Committee recommended that the Richmond City Council authorize the Chief Administrative Officer to execute the Diamond District Redevelopment Project Development Agreement.

The execution of this agreement will allow the financing, construction, maintenance and operation of public improvements to begin on the upcoming project.

A presentation made for the committee showed that the Master Development Plan includes an 11-acre park, commercial and real estate housing — as well as a hotel by the baseball stadium.

Exhibit A to the Development Agreement (Courtesy of the City of Richmond)

The Richmond City Council will have the opportunity to approve the ordinance at its next meeting on Monday, May 8.