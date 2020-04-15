Richmond commonwealth’s attorney decides who gets released from city jail

"It is a balance of public health and public safety"

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Courts throughout Central Virginia are releasing inmates from jail because of the coronavirus pandemic. In Richmond, Colette McEachin decides who gets released.

The city’s commonwealth attorney told 8News that there is a strict process in place to releasing inmates back into society.

The Richmond City Jail has over 600 inmates and no confirmed cases of coronavirus. The jail is taking precautions such as subjecting new inmates to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

McEachin said her concern as commonwealth’s attorney is the entire 230,000 people in the city not just the hundreds of people in jail.

Last month, McEachin asked Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving for a list of inmates who were pregnant, as well as inmates who had 60 days or less on their sentence and those who are 60 years old and up.

“She sent me a list of about 80 names,” McEachin told 8News. “Once I made the determination that it would not harm public safety, we went to court and the judge entered an order modifying their original sentence.”

35 inmates were released from the city’s jail. McEachin ensures that none were behind bars for violent crimes.

“There are no circumstances right now under which people who are in the Richmond City Jail for rape, robbery, murder, home invasion, shooting at people are going to be released into the public,” McEachin said.

McEachin said she is concerned for the inmates who are leaving a facility with no coronavirus cases and going into a city with almost 200 confirmed cases.

“A lot of the inmates in the Richmond City Jail are black with underlying health issues,” McEachin said.

The number of inmates released back to society will likely grow in the coming weeks.

In Virginia, the department of corrections is dealing with 76 cases of COVID-19 within their facilities. Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that he is proposing a state budget amendment to give the VDOC the authority to release inmates who have one year or less remaining in their sentences.