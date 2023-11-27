RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney will hold a meeting to address the recent increase of mail thefts and fraud occurring throughout the city.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette W. McEachin will host a ‘Postal Town Hall’ meeting in December to address the increased reports of mail being stolen or undelivered to residents, resulting in mail fraud in a joint investigation with the Richmond Police Department and United States Postal Service inspectors.

According to officials, the meeting is a response to the arrest of Olden Ellerbe III that took place on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Ellerbe was charged with grand larceny of less than or equal to $1,000 value.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said citizens in Richmond’s Northside have seen the most frustration in not receiving their mail for months, if it is received at all — with mail often reported stolen or found discarded in alleys.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, Henrico resident Cynthia Urquhart said she had been missing her mail for the past week — an issue that has been ongoing since the summer.

Now, the city’s United States Postal Services carriers and public blue mailboxes are also being robbed, according to officials.

Due to the increase in mail delays and crime-related issues, the office hopes the December meeting will provide the public with answers as it continues to investigate.

Public officials will be available at the meeting to help victims take the steps needed to track reported mail theft and fraud with the appropriate agency.

More details and the official date of the Postal Town Hall meeting will be announced by the Richmond’s Commonwealth Attorney’s Office at a later time.

Until then, the office encourages residents to avoid placing their mail in blue U.S.P.S mailboxes and to instead deposit their mail inside post office buildings.