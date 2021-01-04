Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney to seek nomination, reelection in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin announced on Monday evening that she will be seeking the democratic nomination again this year and hopes to run for reelection.

McEachin took office last year. For the upcoming year McEachin says she plans to have an “accountable, accessible and transparent” office.

As far as other plans if reelected she says she will continue opposing cash bonds and work to release non-violent defendants pending trial. McEachin says she will offer individuals multiple alternatives to incarceration and continue using restorative justice practices for juveniles.

During her first term McEachin served on the Richmond Task Force on Reimagining Public Safety. She says that around 140 defendants completed 1,128 hours of community service during her time as Richmond’s Commonwealth’s Attorney.

LATEST HEADLINES: