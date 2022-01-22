Richmond Community Food Distribution and vaccination event today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— The City of Richmond is holding their monthly Community Food Distribution event Saturday, January 22.

The event will take place at the Richmond City Justice Center, 1701 Fairfield Way beginning at noon and lasting until supplies run out. Each person will be given a box of groceries, including meats, that can last a family up to two weeks.

In addition to food, coronavirus vaccinations and booster shots provided by HOPE Pharmacy will also be available for adults and children 12-years-old and up. The City said that a valid I.D. is required for adults, and children must be accompanied by a guardian to receive a shot.

Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving said Richmond is continuing to see a spike in coronavirus cases, especially with the more transmissible Omicron variant.

“We encourage people to come out and get their vaccinations,” Irving said. “We want to do our part to help keep them safe, their families safe, and the community safe.”