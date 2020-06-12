Richmond community helping to restore damaged dental office for children

Members of the Richmond community are doing their part to restore a business that has stood for 30 years, Richmond Dentistry for Children, which was severely damaged during riots in late May. (photo taken by 8News’ Rachel Keller)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Richmond community are doing their part to restore a business that has stood for 30 years, Richmond Dentistry for Children, which was severely damaged during riots in late May.

On Broad and Madison in downtown Richmond you’ll find businesses boarded up and graffiti left behind. Peaceful protests against police brutality were overshadowed by looting and damaging of property. Four windows were shattered at Richmond Dentistry for Children.

“The next morning we had people just show up to help us clean up and get up the glass, and put the boards back up,” said Dr. Brandon Allen, who is the co-owner of the practice with founder, Dr. Randy Adams.

From phone calls to messages, the office is receiving an outcry of support.

“It was a really good feeling to know that many people cared,” said Allen.

Dr. Randy Adams has treated underserved children in Richmond for more than 50 years. Dr. Brandon Allen initially was Adams’ patient. He then started to train with Adams, initially as an intern. Allen then began to assist and has been working alongside Adams for almost 11 years.

“We’ve been working really hard. We’re trying to raise those numbers. We’re doing our part to raise those numbers to get more kids seen so they’ll have less issues and problems,” said Allen.

The damage at the practice has even caught the attention of the Metropolitan Business League. The league has set up a GoFundMe page with over $1,500 already raised.

“Especially with those with a similar situation to ours that have been here a long time, a lot of the surrounding business owners know about this place and many of them were here that morning as well. Everybody just wants to chip in,” said Allen.

All proceeds will be used towards the cost of materials and lab services. This will be for dental treatment for uninsured and underinsured children. The funds will also benefit children with special needs.

