Richmond community town hall to discuss plans for new George Wythe High School set for Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond School Board and City Council members are expected to join community members and advocates Friday evening for a public town hall to discuss the district’s plans to build a new George Wythe High School.

Friday’s town hall, which will be held at George Wythe High School at 6 p.m., comes after Mayor Levar Stoney announced the city would issue a request for design proposals for a new school. The town hall is be organized by a new coalition of advocacy groups and civic organization in the city called the Richmond Community Coalition.

Stoney’s decision is at odds with the School Board, which voted in April to seize control over construction from the city administration.

“We were prepared to release the RFP for design services in late April but the school board vote on April 12 derailed our efforts to issue that RFP,” Stoney said Wednesday. “I’m here today to share that I’m offering RPS another opportunity for diplomacy, another opportunity to join the city in a collaborative effort to get a new George Wythe High School built.”

The mayor revealed the city would request design proposals for construction plans for a new school on Thursday, giving the School Board 45 days to “come to the table” before the proposals are due.

“We need to first determine what’s the size of that building, what’s the programming, will we close and consolidate space and if not what are the implications for this new George Wythe,” Fourth District School Board member Jonathan Young told 8News Wednesday. “The $145 million estimate assumes that we will erect a 2,000-student George Wythe, but the truth is we don’t even have 1,500 students at the current building.”

The town hall will be at George Wythe High School — 4314 Crutchfield Street — at 6 p.m. today. Parents, students, neighbors, alumni and other community members are welcome.

Stay with 8News for updates.