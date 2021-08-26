Richmond conducting Bike Ped counts in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you walk, bike, scooter or roll through the River City, the Richmond City Health District and Bike Walk RVA want to hear from you!

The count is done twice a year, in fall and spring, to help determine the trends of locations across the city.

They are looking for volunteers to help go out and manually county bicyclists and pedestrians across the city. The counts will be conducted on Sept. 14, 15 and 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.

You can find more information and sign up to volunteer online here.