RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Connects is looking for your input on how to make transportation better in your neighborhood.

The group analyzed public feedback over the course of a year and has now identified projects that meet the top needs for residents in 17 different areas across the Richmond region.

These projects are centered around transportation equity. The most pressing needs identified by residents include adding more seating and sheltered areas to bus stops, making sidewalks and bike lanes safer and expanding on-demand and “microtransit” services through GRTC.

You can make your opinion known on what projects are most important to you by filling out Richmond Connects’ online survey for your neighborhood.

Input from the surveys will help determine which projects will be added to the Richmond Connects Near-Term Action Plan.