Richmond contemplating adding four acres to James River Park System

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond made a survey asking people for their input on plans to potentially add four acres of riverfront land to the James River Park System.

According to the Capital Trail Foundation, the trail would be moved onto the added land and create an off-street pathway.

The land is on the northern bank of the James River beside Great Shiplock Park and the current Virginia Capital Trail trailhead.

The survey is available online and asks people for their general thoughts and how they think they’d use the new space.