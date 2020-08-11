Richmond cooling stations open again today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders looking to escape the heat with no other options can visit Richmond’s cooling stations today, August 11.

Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building located at 900 E. Marshall Street and 4100 Hull Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. All citizens visiting the cooling stations must wear face coverings while in the building and stay six feet apart from others. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are not allowed.

For more information regarding cooling assistance services, people should contact the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 804-646-7046. Elderly residents with cooling related issues should contact Adult Services at 804-646-7367.

