Richmond could cap overtime hours for city employees

After two recent audits identified excessive overtime hours worked by City of Richmond employees, City Council is set to consider a resolution to limit such hours at its Sept. 13 meeting. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After two recent audits identified excessive overtime hours worked by City of Richmond employees, City Council is set to consider a resolution to limit such hours at its Sept. 13 meeting.

The resolution was introduced by 4th District Representative Kristen Larson, who also serves as a member of the city’s audit committee.

“We recently received an audit that showed several of our employees that work for the city who are getting high numbers of overtime, and in investigating it further, I found out that there was a similar audit conducted in 2019 that also showed employees who had very high overtime numbers,” Larson said. “Feeling responsible for the safety and wellbeing of our employees, I thought it would be in our best interest, and also to take on the recommendations that the auditor made back in 2019, to limit the number of overtime hours that an employee can work.”

Dated January 2019, the first audit noted that overtime hours were an area in which the city needed improvement. According to the findings, during calendar year 2017, the city paid approximately $16 million in overtime pay. The auditors found that 57 employees were paid for more than 700 overtime hours each.

The more recent audit, dated April 2021, returned similar findings. According to the audit, a total of 23 employees in six departments earned overtime in excess of 1,040 hours for calendar year 2020. Of these employees, 13 had more than 1,040 overtime hours in calendar year 2019.

“For this issue to come up twice in under three years, it’s of high importance that we address the overtime issue in the city for our city employees,” Larson said.

Even after the 2019 audit put forth a recommendation that the Human Resources Director work with the Chief Administrative Officer to implement a policy to limit the number of overtime hours allowed for an employee, the following audit in 2021 showed that the City of Richmond paid out more than $22 million for overtime.

“The paper that I put forward basically asked the administration to put a cap on overtime so that no employee can work over 1,040 hours in overtime work,” Larson said.

If approved, this cap would not apply to Richmond Public Schools employees.

Larson said that the idea would be to have a more equitable distribution of the overtime hours that might need to be worked in a department. Managers and human resources would need to make sure that no employee worked beyond the 1,040-hour overtime cap.

“I think some of our departments are understaffed, and so it comes up where the work exceeds the number of employees in a department,” Larson said. “It may be a department that it’s difficult to staff the employees that we need in that department or the employees that we need for a certain position, and that’s fine and sometimes we do need folks to work overtime. However, we need to make sure that if they’re working overtime, that they’re doing it in a safe way.”

In theory, this would mean that City of Richmond employees would be working fewer overtime hours, resulting in less overtime pay per individual. However, Larson said that would not necessarily lead to taxpayer savings.

“If the work is there and we need the work to be done, then, perhaps it’s just going to have to be more intense recruitment for a certain position, we’re going to have to ask other employees who haven’t worked any overtime to work some overtime to balance out the employees who are working too much overtime,” Larson said. “My hope is that most of our employees, if they’re working overtime, it’s a conservative number and that we’re trying to really spread out the work amongst a fully staffed department.”

The 2019 audit also stated that three pay periods were analyzed for a sample of high overtime earners to determine whether overtime approvals were supported based on the testing. Ultimately, it was found that improvements were needed in supporting documentation for overtime approved in the system.

The resolution to cap overtime, introduced in June, addressed that finding, as well.

“[The 2019 audit] further raises concerns that some supervisors are failing to monitor employees’ overtime hours sufficiently to prohibit fraudulent overtime claims,” it stated. “This audit report recommended that the City Administration adopt policies to prevent these failures by supervisors in the future.”

If approved and a cap on overtime hours were to be instituted, Larson said handling any work beyond that cap would be situational.

“If folks were to exceed the number of hours that I’m asking the administration to put the cap on, then that would be an HR issue that the administration needs to deal with,” she said. “If it was approved by the manager, then, obviously, that manager would be at fault for allowing their employee to work over the number that’s been capped.”

Richmond City Council is set to consider the resolution for adoption on Sept. 13. As of now, the meeting will be held in person, giving the public an opportunity to be physically present and provide comments on the proposed legislation. Comments for the record can also be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk.

“If this resolution is approved on the 13th, I would hope that the administration works to implement it within three to six months of the approval of the resolution,” Larson said. “I think that’s a reasonable time to implement this policy and to communicate it to the employees and make any changes necessary to make sure it’s being followed.”