Richmond council approves ordinance requiring owners to report lost or stolen firearms

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council voted Tuesday to unanimously pass an ordinance proposed by Mayor Levar Stoney in October that requires anyone who loses a gun or has it stolen to report it to the authorities.

Failure to do so within 24 hours would result in a civil penalty. Under the ordinance, offenders could face a $125 fine for the first offense and a $250 fee for any subsequent offenses.

Stoney thanked city council members after the vote was official.

“I’m thankful City Council took this important step to help prevent gun violence in Richmond,” Mayor Stoney said in a statement. “This reporting requirement isn’t a fix-all, but this additional level of accountability and responsibility will go far toward protecting our community and providing police with another tool to keep our communities safe.”

According to a release from the city in October, 354 firearms have been reported stolen in the city this year, including 186 from vehicles alone. State law currently classifies the theft of any firearm — regardless of value — as grand larceny.

