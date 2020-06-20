Richmond Council president invites Stoney to share his ‘Roadmap for Reimagining Public Safety’ next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a letter sent Friday to Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, City Council President Cynthia Newbille invited the mayor to share his reform plan, dubbed as a Local Roadmap for Reimagining Public Safety, at the council’s meeting next week.

The letter comes after Stoney sent his own to Newbille requesting that the council’s public safety committee reschedule a meeting that had been canceled in order to share his roadmap.

“It is my hope that at this meeting, we’ll have the opportunity to present and review a Local Roadmap for Reimagining Public Safety that I am developing,” Stoney wrote, “which includes policy, accountability, budgetary and programmatic action items.”

Newbille responded by informing the mayor that she would like him to present his ideas to the full council during a meeting on June 22 at 3 p.m.

“We are at a critical moment in our city,” Newbille’s letter began. “I, like you have felt the pain of the protesters over the past weeks, and I am committed to working in partnership with my City Council colleagues, your administration, and the community to address public safety reforms, statues and the implementation of a racial equity and social justice agenda for our city.”

