Richmond councilman calls community meeting after recent daytime shooting

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Avondale Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Nov. 1 for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond councilman is calling for action after a contractor was shot on Nov. 1 while painting a home along Avondale Avenue in the city’s Northside.

“Well, it bothers the hell out of me,” Michael Sharp, a resident who said he knows the man who was shot, told 8News.

Council Vice President Chris Hilbert, the 3rd District representative on the council, called a meeting Monday to ask community members about their thoughts in wake of the daytime shooting.

Some in the neighborhood said they are looking forward to express their concerns at the meeting.

RELATED: Man fighting for life after daytime shooting in North Richmond

“[There are] bad things everywhere,” said Susan Fisher. “Bad things happen in bad neighborhoods, bad things happen in good neighborhoods everywhere.”

Others said they don’t look forward to the meeting because they don’t believe any solutions will come about.

“Well, it bothers the hell out of me,” Sharp said. “It’s going to make everyone around here jumpy.”

8News reached out to police on Monday for any additional information about a possible suspect or condition of the victim. We have yet to receive an update.

LATEST STORIES: