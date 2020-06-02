Richmond councilman calls on city’s top prosecutor to investigate use of tear gas by police

The crowd at Richmond City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney met the group to apologize for police actions on Monday night that resulted in peaceful demonstrators being tear-gassed by Richmond City Police prior to the 8 p.m. curfew. (Photo: Tayla Cunningham)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond city councilman has called on the city’s top prosecutor to investigate the police’s use of tear gas on protesters before Monday’s 8 p.m. curfew.

Michael Jones, the city’s 9th District representative, sent a letter Tuesday to Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin urging her to consider opening an investigation after officers teargassed protesters near the Lee statue on Monument Ave.

“Protestors gathered peacefully at the Robert E. Lee monument on Monday, June 1, 2020 where they were teargassed by officers of the Richmond Police Department nearly 30 minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew,” Jones wrote. “In an effort to restore public trust, I am asking that the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond investigate the events leading up to the officers teargassing the protestors.”

McEachin did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment.

