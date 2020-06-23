Richmond Councilman introducing legislation banning tear gas, rubber bullets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones said in a tweet Tuesday that he will be introducing legislation banning flash bangs, tear gas and rubber bullets, following weeks of unrest in the city.

“Innocent civilians & peaceful protestors should not have militaristic weapons deployed on them,” Councilman Jones tweeted. “We are a democracy.”

Last week, Councilman Jones along with Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said they saw tear gas and pepper spray being launched at a peaceful crowd. Both claimed they had to run away from the tear gas themselves when they say it was launched at people several blocks away from police headquarters.

8News asked Councilman Jones if witnessing first hand what’s happening at the protests has influenced his decisions. Jones responded by saying, “consider me influenced.”

Jones will introduce his legislation to Richmond City Council on July 1.

