RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson for Richmond City Councilmember Ellen Robertson announced that an agreement has been reached with the Carolina Express convenience store and its operations.

A press conference is scheduled to be held near the store — located at 3100 Carolina Ave — at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to discuss the specifics of the agreement.

In November 2022, Virginia ABC revoked the alcohol license of the store following a string of shootings. A triple shooting and a quadruple shooting occurred outside of the store on Aug. 8 and Oct. 27, respectively. Of the seven people shot, one was a juvenile, and two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The store had been operating on a temporary permit since Aug. 4, 2022 — a Virginia ABC spokesperson said these permits are given to allow businesses to continue operation during the transition of a new owner.

Virginia ABC did not confirm the shootings to be the reason for the revocation of the license.

In December 2022, City leaders responded to violent crimes at Carolina Express and other stores by proposing legislation aimed at restricting where convenience stores can be built.