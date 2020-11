City council members voted Monday, Nov. 9, to move forward with changing Confederate Avenue to Laburnum Park Boulevard. (File photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council voted Monday night to replace Confederate Avenue’s name.

Laburnum Park Boulevard will take the place of the street that sits in the city’s northside.

City council member Kim Gray and Vice President Chris Hilbert endorsed the idea.

Discussion on the matter begins with public comments around the 1:11:00 mark. Click here to watch.

More News Where You Live