Richmond councilwoman apologizes for racist figurine, says she ‘discarded it’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Councilwoman Reva Trammel, who represents the city’s 8th District, has apologized after sharing a photo with a racist figurine that was displayed in her home.

Over the weekend, Trammel posted a photo on Facebook showing a caricature of an African American woman, typically referred to as a “mammy,” on top of a kitchen cabinet in the background.

According to Ferris State University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia, “The mammy caricature implied that black women were only fit to be domestic workers; thus, the stereotype became a rationalization for economic discrimination.”

In her apology, the councilwoman said she was given the figurine 35 years ago and hadn’t thought much about it until it was brought to her attention. She said she now realizes that it’s “a hurtful item to many people.”

Many criticized Trammel on social media, including her colleague Councilman Michael Jones who represents the 9th District.

“Google Racist Iconography and the ‘mammy’ jar that is in one of my colleagues house will come up. There is no excusing this away. Reva Trammel needs to give an account for this immediately. Maybe that is part of the reason why she was against my paper on Civil War memorabilia,” Jones wrote.

Mayor Levar Stoney also tweeted his thoughts.

“I was raised by a woman who worked in the homes of white people. This image isn’t just ‘hurtful to many people.’ Call it what it is – just plain racist against Black people,” Stoney tweeted. “Now that you know better, do better.”

Trammel said she has taken down the object and thrown it away. She apologized for the hurt she may have caused, specifically to residents in her district.

“My track record is one of deeply respecting my African-American 8th District family and all others,” said Trammel. “I dearly love all of my citizens and I am dedicated to serving the fine citizens of Richmond’s 8th District of all races and backgrounds. I pray that everyone stays safe during this Coronavirus pandemic. Let’s move forward together.”

First, I want to thank everyone for bringing this to my attention. The figurine was given to me about 35 years ago and it has been on top of the kitchen cabinet ever since. I never thought much about it, but I do now realize that it is a hurtful item to many people. For that reason I have taken it down and discarded it. I apologize for the hurt I may have caused. My track record is one of deeply respecting my African-American 8th District family and all others. I dearly love all of my citizens and I am dedicated to serving the fine citizens of Richmond’s 8th District of all races and backgrounds. I pray that everyone stays safe during this Coronavirus pandemic. Let’s move forward together. Sincerely, Reva

