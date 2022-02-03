Richmond Councilwoman pleads not guilty to reckless driving, hit-and-run

Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch speaks to 8News last summer in an interview about gun violence in the city. (Photo: 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a hit-and-run near her home in December.

Lynch, who represents the city’s 5th District, faces misdemeanor charges for hit-and-run and reckless driving following a crash that took place on Dec. 20, 2021. She pleaded not guilty to those charges during her arraignment in Richmond General District Court on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of West 31st Street at 11:15 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run, according to Richmond police. According to the police report, a driver of a Mercedes struck a Toyota 4Runner and then left the scene.

Lynch admitted to 8News that she crashed her car and waited until the next day to report it to police, telling 8News’ Ben Dennis she left a sticky note at the car owner’s home after the crash.

A special prosecutor and a judge from another jurisdiction have been appointed to the case due to Lynch’s position on the City Council. Lynch’s case will go to trial in May.

8News’ Alex Thorson contributed to this report.