Richmond councilwoman Stephanie Lynch recovering from COVID-19 battle

Richmond Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch is pregnant and tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo provided by Lynch)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilmember Stephanie Lynch says she is feeling much better after facing a symptomatic case of COVID-19 while four months pregnant. Lynch tested positive for the virus last week after experiencing difficulty breathing that prior weekend.

Today the councilwoman tells 8News that she is doing “much, much better.”

She has gone through multiple miscarriages over the last four years and says she is still feeling anxious after battling the virus.

“I’m praying there are no long term effects and all will be well on that front,” Lynch said.

She plans to stay in quarantine until Thursday.