Richmond councilwoman wants FBI inquiry into whether Stoney, city departments held up subdivision development

As Monday’s Richmond City Council meeting was wrapping up, Councilwoman Reva Trammell of the 8th District announced that she intends to ask the FBI to investigate Mayor Levar Stoney and two city departments “for possible illegal activity.”

Councilwoman Reva Trammell claimed the city has prevented Jackie Coalson, co-owner of Coalson Enterprises and one of Trammell's top donors, from getting building permits for a new subdivision in Richmond's South Side.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Monday’s Richmond City Council meeting was wrapping up, Councilwoman Reva Trammell of the 8th District announced that she intends to ask the FBI to investigate Mayor Levar Stoney and two city departments “for possible illegal activity.”

Trammell claimed Stoney and the city’s public utilities and permits and inspections departments worked to prevent a developer from getting a building permit for a new subdivision in South Richmond, the district she represents.

“Tonight I want to make an announcement regarding permits and inspections. All of us know that this department has been in chaos for three years, or more,” Trammell began. “We all have received lots of complaints from our citizens and builders who can’t get their building permits.”

“For the last year, a developer named Jackie Coalson has unsuccessfully tried to get 37 building permits for a new subdivision called ‘Governor’s Retreat’ located at 5817 Walmsley Boulevard in my 8th District,” the councilwoman continued. “The Department of Permits and Inspections, the Department of Public Utilities and Mayor Levar Stoney has did everything to stop him.”

Coalson is the co-owner of Coalson Enterprises, a real estate development company that has donated $6,000 to Trammell’s campaign since 2019, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. VPAP data also shows a $2,500 donation to Trammell’s campaign from Jennifer Coalson, another co-owner of Coalson Enterprises.

“Tonight, I’m announcing that I will be requesting that the FBI investigate these departments and Mayor Levar Stoney for possible illegal activity. I believe that there is corruption in this department and hopefully, in upcoming months, maybe the FBI will get to the bottom of this,” Trammell said at the end of her remarks. “This is the least we can do for our citizens and our developers. Enough is enough.”

Trammell, who was first elected to the council in 1998, did not provide any additional details or proof of misconduct. Jim Nolan, a spokesman for Stoney, called the councilwoman’s request for an investigation from federal authorities “wholly inappropriate” in a statement.

It is wholly inappropriate for Councilwoman Trammell to pressure the administration and accuse it of wrongdoing for requiring developers to follow state and federal environmental protection laws that ensure all land development complies with those laws.” Stoney administration

Constructions plans for Governor’s Retreat were conditionally approved, 8News learned, after the proposal went through a review from the city in December.

Councilwoman Trammell did not immediately return 8News’ request for comment.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: