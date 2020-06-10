Richmond councilwoman wants Lee Bridge to be renamed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond councilwoman submitted a proposal calling on the renaming of the Lee Bridge Tuesday.

5th District City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch wrote on Facebook that she submitted a resolution asking the Chief Administrative Officer to develop a process for the renaming of the Lee Bridge.

The Lee Bridge — originally known as the James River Bridge — extends from South Belvidere Street to Cowardin Avenue. It was built in 1933 and renamed the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge in 1934.

Lynch wants the History and Culture Commission to hold one or more community input sessions to come up with a new name. The report of the proposed names should be submitted to the Mayor and the Council no later than July 31, Lynch wrote.

Earlier this month, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered the removal from the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. His decision has faced opposition from the Monument Avenue Preservation Group, who was granted a temporary injunction order on Monday.

Lynch’s resolution was referred to the Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee meeting taking place on Tuesday, June 16 at 1:00 p.m.