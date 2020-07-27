Richmond councilwomen Gray, Larson call for transparent pathway to police reform

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Given this weekend’s events, Richmond City Council members Kim Gray and Kristen Larson said they could not support a resolution asking for recommendations from the city to defund the police.

“Dangerous protests have happened in Richmond, including this past Saturday, and they are unacceptable. They include damaging small businesses that are trying to reopen, destruction of public assets, and acts of arson that could have seriously harmed residents and protesters alike. This kind of protest is unacceptable.” Council members Kim Gray and Kristen Larson said in a joint statement Monday.

Gray and Larson said they could not support the resolution because it lacks clear policy direction related to the proposed budget reallocation and the surrender of [their] Council fiscal duties under the City Charter.

“This resolution does not speak to policy initiatives and does not guarantee

accountability in any budget reallocations,” Gray and Larson said.

The councilwomen said they support having a third-party analysis of the Richmond City general fund budget, including the Richmond Police Department budget.

Gray and Larson are asking Richmond City Council to consider the following processes to reallocating funds:

First, as we proposed during the budget process in 2019, we again reiterate our support for a third-party audit of the Richmond City budget to go above and beyond the regular audit process.

We also ask for an amendment to Resolution No. 2019-R051 that would include the General Fund budget in the participatory budget process. This process is an intentional, transparent, proactive budget process that includes public participation from the beginning. We support a budget process that is community-driven.

Accountability measures should be built into any budget re-allocations. Moving taxpayer dollars without that accountability is reckless. We support funding programs that have clear goals, purpose, and accountability.

“To be clear, we support the creation of a Citizen Review Board and the implementation

of a Marcus Alert system,” Richmond City Councilmembers Gray and Larson said.

The first step in the creation of the board and ‘Marcus Alert system’ would be to estimate the cost and make a list of “possible policy and implementation issues to begin a public, accountable, and

transparent budget process.”