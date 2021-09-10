Richmond couple face terror at their home and business after several break-ins, fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond community is coming together to support a couple whose home was broken into and caught fire.

Raleigh and Jean Carr own Carr’s service station along Broad Rock Boulevard. They have worked from sun up to sun down everyday for over 50 years. But for them, this summer posed their most challenging yet when the couple said someone broke into their home several times.

Raleigh Carr said the terrorizing events started in June.

“My home has been broke into since the first of June. Five times,” he said.

It was his business, though, that was broken into first. The Carrs said someone burglarized their service station twice, adding that the culprits stole some pocket change and a shot gun.

Then several more break-ins happened at their home just down the road. The couple became concerned for their safety and installed alarms.

“We’d watch out the window every time a car would come around,” said Mrs. Carr.

“I didn’t come back out until it was time to go back out to work the next morning. I never come back out,” said Mr. Carr.

On Aug. 12, Richmond police arrested Teron Clarke for breaking and entering at their home. A fire started that same day in their kitchen shortly after the break-in.

“Found some stuff we were able to salvage from the home,” said Mr. Carr.

According to Mrs. Carr, they couldn’t save all of the memories from the fire. “A lot of the memories were wasted,” she said. Mrs. Carr said the pictures passed down from her mother and an old piano are what she misses the most.

However, the community is coming together to donate food and money for them find a new home or repair what’s left of their house.

“I appreciate all the help that my customers in the neighborhood has given us support,” said Carr.

The family can be contacted by email at helpcarrs@gmail.com.