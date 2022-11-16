RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court (J&DR) and several of its partner agencies in the city are hosting an event to commemorate National Adoption Day, an occasion that raises awareness about the needs of children in foster care and celebrates families that adopt.

According to a statement from J&DR, the last Adoption Day Ceremony hosted by the court took place in 2019. Since then, 62 former children in foster care have been adopted. Twenty-two of those kids and their families will attend Saturday’s event to celebrate adoptions and encourage more families to adopt.

“Celebrating the happy end of the journey to a ‘forever home’ is a great occasion for our court and the children, families, lawyers and foster care professionals who gather on Adoption Day,” J&DR’s Chief Judge Mary E. Langer said in the statement.

The event in observance of “Celebrate Adoption Day in Virginia,” which was designated in 2004 by the Virginia General Assembly as the third Saturday of every November.

According to J&DR, there were more than 5,000 children in foster care in Virginia as of Oct. 1. Sixty-one of those children are currently in the custody of the Richmond Department of Social Services with the goal of adoption.

The Adoption Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19 is hosted in partnership with the city’s Department of Social Services, Richmond City’s Attorney’s Office, Richmond Court Appointed Special Advocates, the Sheriff’s Office and others.