RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond crews rushed to put out a fire at an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The fire department was called over to Reserve South Apartments on W. Carnation Street shortly after midnight.

Video shared by an 8News crew member shows smoke billowing from one of the units, with extensive damage at the front of the building.





8News is still working to confirm the cause of the fire and whether whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.