RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department said they responded to a residential fire at Cutshaw Avenue on Monday.

The department said crews responded to 3916 Cutshaw Ave for the report of a residential fire just before noon on April 19. Once on scene, firefighters said they found and estinghished a small amount of fire in the walls.

The incident was under control at 12:12 p.m.

The Richmond Fire Department said they responded to a residential fire at Cutshaw Avenue on Monday. (Photo courtesy of RFD)

RFD said investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.