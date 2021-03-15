Richmond crews battle house fire in the Museum District

The Richmond Fire Department battled a house fire in the museum district on Monday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department battled a house fire in the Museum District on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to 423 N Davis Ave. for a reported house fire at about 3:16 p.m., according to a tweet sent out by the department. Once at the scene, first responders saw smoke and flames coming from the attic. They then began an “interior attack,” working to put out the fire.

They tweeted that the fire was under control at 3:58 p.m. and no one was injured as a result of the incident.