Richmond crews department respond to Marshall Street apartment fire

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a Monday night apartment fire on Marshall Street. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a Monday night apartment fire on Marshall Street.

The fire department said crews were dispatched to an apartment fire on the 200 block of W. Marshall Street at 8:41 p.m. on Sept. 13. They said the fire was contained within 20 minutes and one tenant was displaced by the fire.

While the captain on the scene did not give any information about civilian injuries, they said no fire firefighters were injured during this incident.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

The Richmond Fire Department responded to a Monday night apartment fire on Marshall Street. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events