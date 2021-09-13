Richmond crews department respond to Marshall Street apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a Monday night apartment fire on Marshall Street.

The fire department said crews were dispatched to an apartment fire on the 200 block of W. Marshall Street at 8:41 p.m. on Sept. 13. They said the fire was contained within 20 minutes and one tenant was displaced by the fire.

While the captain on the scene did not give any information about civilian injuries, they said no fire firefighters were injured during this incident.

