RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond crews worked to extinguish a fire at a building located in Scott’s Addition early Thursday morning.

The incident was located at the intersection of West Marshall Street and Altamont Avenue. Crews responded to the call just after 3 a.m.

According to Richmond Fire, the fire began out back behind the building, but then the flames began to shoot straight up. The fire department had to cut a portion of the roofline to get to the flames.

The building was vacant and boarded up, and no injuries were reported as a result.