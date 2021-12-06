Richmond crews fight house fire in city’s southside this morning

Richmond emergency crews responded to a house fire in the city’s southside on Monday morning. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond emergency crews responded to a house fire in the city’s southside on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., crews were alerted about a house fire on 901 Belt Boulevard. Once on scene, they witnessed heavy smoke coming from the structure.

The department said the occupants were able to make it out of the home safely.

Crews worked to put out the fire that began in one of the bedrooms. The incident was marked under control at 10:19 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

