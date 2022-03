RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond crews responded to a restaurant fire downtown in the city on Wednesday.

Around 10:01 a.m., crews arrived at 901 Bank Street and saw smoke and flames coming from an alley, according to RFD.

Crews worked quickly to put out the small debris fire with an initial attack in the alleyway near the structure followed by ventilation in the basement.

The incident was marked under control at 10:33 a.m. and crews continued to remove smoke. No injuries were reported.