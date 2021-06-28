Richmond crews respond to building fire downtown

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire and EMS crews responded to a building fire downtown this morning.

According to a commander on the scene, the call came in at 5:51 a.m. after someone across the street saw smoke on the roof.

Authorities said the fire was confined to some roofing materials on top of the building. There was a large presence of police and firefighters as a precaution because it is a state building that houses lab materials.

The building is fine and will open as normal. No injuries were reported.