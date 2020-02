RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a mobile home park in Richmond.

The fire is on Jefferson Davis Highway across from the Big Apple Market.

Crews got on scene at 4:17 a.m. and found flames coming from a shed in between two mobile homes.

The flames caused some damage to those two homes, but no one was hurt.

8News has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.