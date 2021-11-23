Richmond crews respond to kitchen fire at DaVinci’s Pizza this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond emergency crews quickly responded to a kitchen fire at a pizza restaurant on East Broad Street early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to DaVinci’s Pizza just after 1 a.m. for a burglar alarm going off.

Police arrived on scene and saw smoke before calling the fire department.

Once on scene, fire officials opened the door and found a fire in the kitchen.

The building is home to the pizza place as well as vacant apartment units on the second floor.

No one was injured or forced out. The fire was marked under control within half an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.