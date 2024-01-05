RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The nearly month-long closure of a bicycle shop in Richmond’s Southside has customers confused and frustrated as they wait to pick up their bikes.

Lynne Just said she took her bike to Coqui Cyclery on Semmes Avenue near Forest Hill Park on Dec. 6 after it was damaged during a storm. When she dropped it off, she didn’t expect radio silence when it was time to pick it up.

“The [phone] numbers out of order, there’s been no communication about what’s going on in the shop,” said Just. “And it’s just, it’s frustrating. I just want my bike back.”

After 25 days of closed doors and unanswered questions, the shop’s Facebook page posted an update confirming it is still open and will resume business in mid-January, with promises that all customers’ bikes are safe and will be returned upon reopening.

The post also described the closure as “unavoidable and unfortunate,” but didn’t explain why it happened.

Lynne said earlier communication from the shop to customers would’ve been nice.

“I’m one to give someone grace,” said Just. “If something personal happened, put a note on your door, say ‘We had a family emergency,’ you know, or if you’re gonna be closed for a month, just say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna be closed for a month.’ But the sign hasn’t changed,” Just said.

This closure is taking place as shop owner Clint Kronenberger is in the middle of two lawsuits filed through Richmond courts in late December.

The first was from bike manufacturer Giant, who claimed Kronenberger hasn’t paid $144,000 dollars he owes them for goods. Then, local resident Wayne Cox filed a “warrant in debt” against Kronenberger for the roughly $7,000 dollars he said Kronenberger owes him.

According to online court records, there will be a hearing for the second case on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.