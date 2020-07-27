Richmond Dad moving to NC dies in U-Haul crash on I-95

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Richmond dad and husband moving to North Carolina died Saturday when the moving van he was driving crashed on Interstate 95 in Nash County, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 3:20 p.m. near Whitakers in the I-95 southbound lanes, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck closed I-95 southbound for more than three hours a mile north of exit 145, which is N.C. 4. Traffic was backed up at least two miles in the area, according to NCDOT maps.

The crash happened as a 26-foot U-Haul truck, the largest available for rent, was traveling in the right lane and an SUV was in the left lane.

Both vehicles were heading south as the U-Haul tried to merge to the other lane and sideswiped the SUV, according to troopers.

The driver of the U-Haul then over-corrected and veered off the highway, hitting several trees, according to officials.

The U-Haul then caught fire.

The driver of the U-Haul, who was the only occupant, died. Ronnie Eugene Freeman, 56, who was moving from Richmond, Virginia to Vanceboro in Craven County, died, according to troopers.

The two people in the SUV were not injured.

Freeman leaves behind a wife and son, according to officials.

