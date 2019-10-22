Richmond delegate remembers teen killed in accidental shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old is dead and one of his relatives is in jail after accidentally shooting him, police said Monday.

A shooting just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 rocked the area of Admiral Gravely Boulevard in Fulton Hill. The victim, Tyrone Williams, died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

8News spoke with Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, on Monday about the tragic death of Williams, who she mentored over the summer.

“Another child has been lost, one with great potential,” Del. McQuinn said. “This young man has touched more lives than we realize, and he will continue to touch lives.”

Corey Lewis, a 23-year-old relative, allegedly shot and killed Williams by accident, police said.

“It is devastating, I just cannot imagine. I can’t say that I’ve been where they have been, I can’t say I understand because I don’t,” McQuinn said.

Williams, a sophomore at Armstrong High School in Richmond, was mentored by McQuinn, who called the teen a quiet and king person with a dream for the future.

