Richmond Department of Public Works hosting hiring event with ‘on-the-spot’ offers this Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works is hosting a hiring event with ‘on-the-spot’ job offers this week.

On Friday, November 12, at Main Street Station (1500 East Main Street), DPW will have their hiring event for refuse collectors, equipment operators, refuse truck operators and maintenance workers.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon) and all you need is a valid driver’s license, CDL or photo I.D. for the on-site interview.

Face coverings are required at the event.