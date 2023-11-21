RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After collecting feedback through surveys and other means, Richmond’s Department of Public Works has drafted an action plan addressing transportation needs.

Richmond residents will be able to review and comment on the draft plan through Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, the plan includes feedback from over 20,000 Richmond residents through online surveys, telephone town halls and in-person outreach.

The draft plan for review includes a ‘Priority Action Plan’ with items for transportation investments in the next 0-10 year(s), as well as infrastructure projects and program recommendations.

The infrastructure projects consist of 3 categories:

Public priority projects ranked the highest by the public and communities of concern moved directly into the action plan, regardless of cost, “readiness” or difficulty;

Existing projects projects already on the books that address equity-based needs and are partially or fully funded;

Shorter term projects projects that are generally supported by the public and communities of concern that were determined to be the most feasible or have a higher degree of readiness

The draft plan also includes a ‘Strategic Plan’ with a list of ‘equity-centered projects’ and programs.

‘Action Plan’ project recommendations (Richmond Department of Public Works)

Anyone interested in reviewing and providing input on the draft plan can do so at Richmond Connects’ website.