RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works is beginning their annual Neighborhood Clean-Up Program on March 11.

In addition to brush and bulk trash collections which take place every two weeks, the Neighborhood Clean-Up Program is intended to help residents get rid of large items such as furniture and appliances.

The program divides the city into 15 zones and will visit each zone twice between March 11 and Nov. 18:

Items that will not be accepted include electronics, construction debris, hazardous waste and broken glass. More information about the Neighborhood Clean-Up Program can be found here.