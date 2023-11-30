RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Department of Public Works is in preparation for inclement weather and snow removal readiness as the winter months approach.

Officials have conducted training for staff and completed practice runs for 60 snow routes, allowing crews to become more familiar with those respective routes.

The department currently has more than 6,000 tons of salt, 500 tons of sand and a 2,000-ton mixture of sand and chemicals to prevent the freezing of bridge surfaces when temperatures reach below 35 degrees.

During inclement weather, the city’s 1,860 miles of driving lanes are prioritized for pre-treating and snow removals and are based on priority:

First Priority: bridges, major thoroughfares, arterial streets and emergency routes

Secondary Priority: minor thoroughfares and designated transit routes — these streets must be cleared first to make them passable for emergency vehicles and to permit entry and exit into the city. Secondary arterial streets will be cleared to bare pavement within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, dependent upon accumulation and temperature.

Third-Tier Priority: Residential and other local streets

More information about winter weather preparedness can be found by contacting the city on their website or through email.

