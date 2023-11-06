RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Department of Public Works will host a symposium about speed management on Wednesday.

The symposium will be hosted from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Main Street Station, located at 1500 East Main Street.

A spokesperson for the Department said the symposium is meant to discuss “new and future projects addressing safety and speed management.”

Despite a decrease in the overall number of crashes in the City, the Department said severe injuries and fatal crashes are increasing in frequency.

A spokesperson for the Department said the symposium will provide:

Presentations: Speed Management and Vision Zero Program Richmond Connects and Safety Roadway Safety Projects and the Budget Process Richmond Police Department Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department

Safer Streets Information/Exhibit Booths Representatives from various divisions throughout DPW, Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility, Richmond Police, VCU Police, VCU Enforcement and Education, Fall Line Trail, Richmond Fire Department, VDOT, Plan RVA and Bike Walk RVA, as well as Sports Backers

Question and Answer Session

Heavy refreshments will be served, RSVP recommended

Residents can RSVP at the Department of Public Works’ website.