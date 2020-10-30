Richmond distillery giving out free hand sanitizer Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Reservoir Distillery on Summit Avenue has been making their own hand sanitizer and next week they’re giving some out for free! The distillery will be giving out the disinfectant on Monday, Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their 1800 Summit Avenue location.

Anyone interested in getting hand sanitizer will need to bring their own bottle. The maximum amount per person is 10 ounces.

Reservoir will also be accepting donations to the local charity M4K as well as selling their 5, 10 and 25 gallon hand sanitizer bottles.

One person will be allowed inside the distillery at a time and everyone is required to social distance and wear a mask.

LATEST HEADLINES: