The City of Richmond is giving away free face masks to citizens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Friday morning Mayor Levar Stoney announced Richmond will be giving away free disposable face masks to citizens at 50 locations around the city.

Until there is a vaccine, Stoney said “this is the game-changer.”

“Wearing a mask is the easiest way to show love and respect for your neighbor,” Stoney said. “Masks are scientifically proven to help stop the spread, so we’re making sure everyone has access to them, regardless of the money in their pocket or zip code they live in.”

This program is a joint effort between the Richmond Fire Department, Office of Citizen Service and Response and Mayor’s Office. Richmond Fire Chief, Melvin Carter, said they have been working to put this into effect for months.

While the city fronted the initial $250,000 for the program, Stoney said it would be fully reimbursed with federal CARES Act funding.

Residents can pick up masks at community locations like Richmond Public Library Branches, Parks and Recreation Community Centers and Richmond City Health District Resource Centers.

Stoney said Richmond currently has upwards of 180,000 masks for distribution but there is a limit of two masks per person per visit. In order to pick up a mask, you must call ahead, or submit a request online. Faith-based groups and charities can also apply for masks online.

For more information about requesting face maks, as well as when and where to pick them up at RVA311.com.

